Cadence Chemical Names Vice President

AVON, OH - Cadence Chemical, a Maroon Group LLC company, announced that Alexander “Sandy” Wilson has joined the organization as Vice President, Principal Management Specialty Intermediates. In this newly created role, Wilson will be integrally involved with the management of existing Cadence principal supplier relationships and will work to expand product offerings, creating value for customers.

Wilson’s career has spanned specialty and commodity chemicals, having most recently served as Director of Global Sourcing and Exports, Asia-Pacific, for Univar. In this role, Wilson was based in Shanghai, and later in Redmond, Washington, where he managed sourcing operations from the Asia-Pacific region into consuming locations around the world. Prior to his most recent role, Wilson held various senior management, sourcing, product management and sales roles with Univar, Solvay Chemicals and Stauffer Chemicals.

Cadence Chemical, Stamford, Connecticut, which recently became part of Maroon Group, is a national supplier of specialty chemicals for the CASE, chemical processing, water treatment and associated industries.