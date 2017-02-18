Oxea Announces Several Price Increases

DALLAS – Oxea announced a number of price increases in the Americas.

The company will increase list and off-list prices on trimethylolpropane effective March 1, 2017, or as contracts allow. In North America and Latin America, the product will increase $220/mt, or $0.10/lb.

Oxea also announced an increase in list and off-list prices for 2-ethylhexanoic acid effective March 1,2017, or as contracts allow. In North America, the product will increase $5/lb or $110/mt.

The company will also implement an increase in prices in North America, Mexico and South America certain products, effective March 1, 2017, or as contracts allow. In North America and Mexico, n-propyl acetate and n-propanol will increase $0.03/lb. In South America, they will increase $66/mt. In North America and Mexico, n/i-butanol will increae $0.04/lb. This product will increase $88/mt in South America. In North America and Mexico, n/i-butyl acetate will increase $0.08/lb. This product will increase $176/mt in Mexico.