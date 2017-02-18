FOCUS Conference to Take Place in May

TROY, MI - The Detroit Society for Coatings Technology (DSCT) announced that the annual FOCUS Conference (Future of Coatings Under Study) will be returning for its 42nd year.

The conference theme is “From The Can to The Car: Extending The Boundaries of Technology,” and the FOCUS Committee promises that this year’s event will be better than ever. With an extended presentation agenda and increased focus on the trends that will shape the coatings industry, the program features industry experts who will examine and present ways of extending the boundaries of technology to transport coatings into the future.

FOCUS 2017 will be held Thursday, May 4, at the MSU Education Center in Troy, Michigan. Visit the updated website, www.dsctfocus.org, and take advantage of early-bird rates by registering before April 1.

Highlights of FOCUS 2017 include: an extended agenda of technical presentations that will examine new application technologies, next-generation coatings and materials, and OEM perspectives on future challenges; an interactive panel discussion featuring distinguished industry experts from OEMs as well as application and paint suppliers; a special keynote speaker from the coatings industry; a poster session highlighting the talents of students from local universities; exhibitor tables from industry suppliers; continuous networking opportunities throughout the day; and a networking cocktail hour sponsored by Axalta Coating Systems.

For regular updates on this year’s conference, visit FOCUS 2017 online at www.dsctfocus.org.