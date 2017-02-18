Coatings Trends & Technologies Call for Speakers

TROY, MI - PCI Magazine and the Chicago Society for Coatings Technology invite industry professionals to submit an abstract for consideration to speak at the 2017 Coatings Trends & Technologies (CTT) conference, taking place September 14-15, 2017, in Lombard, Illinois.

CTT’s mission is to provide chemists, formulators and R&D personnel with the latest coatings research and actionable solutions to improve their formulations. Have you developed new products or technology-based processes that have the potential to transform the industry? Or have you discovered new ways to use existing technologies to improve coatings formulations? If you answered “yes” to either of these questions, please consider submitting an abstract to speak at www.coatingsconference.com by April 14, 2017.