AMETEK Brookfield Offers Course on Viscosity Measurement

MIDDLEBORO, MA – AMETEK Brookfield is offering its “Practical Course on Viscosity Measurements.” The course was created to help AMETEK Brookfield Viscometer users understand the functionality of their instrument, solve the mysteries of fluid behavior and rheology, and create successful and repeatable viscosity test methods for use in both R&D and QA/QC environments. Consistent measurement is vital in the success of any product, and understanding viscosity is a key part to maintaining quality control.

The course is offered at AMETEK Brookfield in Middleboro, Massachusetts, and at major cities across the United States. Space is limited and customers are encouraged to sign up early.

For course information and registration, visit www.brookfieldengineering.com/services/educational-programs or call 800/628.8139.