Hybrid Latex Systems Workshop Offered This April

ALEXANDRIA, VA - Emulsion Polymers Consulting and Education LLC is once again offering its workshop, “Hybrid Latex Systems - Polyurethane/Acrylic, Alkyd/Acrylic and Inorganic/Organic Latices.” Professor W. Marshall Ming of Georgia Southern University, Professor John Tsavalas of the University of New Hampshire and Don Sundberg have joined forces to create an intensive, interactive workshop that deals with the fundamental aspects of applying emulsion polymerization principles and processes to PU, alkyd and inorganic water-based dispersions.

The three-day workshop is being offered April 24-26, 2017, in Alexandria, Virginia. Click here for more information and to register, or e-mail info@epced.com.