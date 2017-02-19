Jungbunzlauer and Green Biologics Partner on Biobased Plasticizers

ASHLAND, VA/ABINGDON, UK – Green Biologics Inc. announced an exclusive collaboration with Jungbunzlauer Ladenburg GmbH, the German operating unit of Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG in Basel, Switzerland. In February 2017, Jungbunzlauer received its first shipment of 100% renewable BioPure™ n-butanol from Green Biologics’ production facility in Little Falls, Minnesota. Jungbunzlauer aims to produce biobased CITROFOL® BI (tributyl citrate) and biobased CITROFOL® BII (acetyl tributyl citrate) for its customers, with commercial shipments beginning next month.

“Jungbunzlauer is an outstanding collaboration partner for Green Biologics,” said Timothy G. Staub, Global Vice President of Business Development for Green Biologics. “As the global leader in natural ingredients built off its core strengths in citric, lactic and gluconic acids, and xanthan gums, Jungbunzlauer has been committed to sustainability for 150 years. We are delighted to be working exclusively with Jungbunzlauer on the global introduction of biobased citrate derivatives.”

Green Biologics announced the start-up of its first commercial production facility for renewable n-butanol and acetone in December 2016.

“Our focus is to selectively move our renewable n-butanol and acetone into high-value markets, and Jungbunzlauer is a superb technological and market-facing partner for Green Biologics, particularly in citric-based plasticizers, but in other biobased esters as well,” added Staub.

Green Biologics Inc., Ashland, Virginia, is the U.S. subsidiary of Green Biologics Ltd., an industrial biotechnology and renewable chemicals company based in Abingdon, England.