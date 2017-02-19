Fire Hits Huntsman’s TiO2 Facility in Finland

BRUSSELS - News has emerged that the Huntsman Corp.’s titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ) manufacturing facility in Pori, Finland, suffered a fire on January 30, 2017, stopping production at the site until repairs can be completed.

The Finnish plant accounts for 15% of Huntsman’s global TiO 2 capacity and produces much of Huntsman’s graphic arts-grade pigment. The graphic arts market has specific requirements for the white pigments produced in Pori, in terms of gloss, abrasiveness and other factors. The impact of the fire on the supply chain into the ink manufacturing sector has been declared as force majeure by the main resellers, exerting severe and immediate pressure on inward costs. Double-digit price increases have already been announced by the pigment suppliers as a direct consequence of the shortages in the market. Huntsman is committed to repairing the site as quickly as possible, but serious shortages in the supply of graphic arts grade pigments throughout 2017 can be expected.