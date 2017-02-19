Spiroflow Automation Ranked Among Top System Integrator Companies

MONROE, NC - Spiroflow Automation Solutions Inc. has been named to the Control Engineering 2016 Top 100 Systems Integrator Giants list in its Global System Integrator Report.

This is Spiroflow Automation’s first appearance on this list, ranking 81st in the world, and a notable achievement for a company that was formed in February 2014.

“We are thrilled to make our entry onto this respected list and look forward to rising in the ranking in the coming years. We have exceptionally talented teams working in multiple offices to service our customers’ needs,” said Managing Director Cary Moore.

Spiroflow Automation was launched in 2014 as an independent business to serve the control systems integration needs of manufacturers across multiple industries. The company’s launch was an extension of Spiroflow’s brand, well known as a global leader in powder handling and dry solids processing. The company has offices in Monroe, North Carolina, Cleveland, Chicago, Greer, South Carolina, and Orlando.

Food Control Solutions Inc. and its DBAs Impel Automation and Reflex Systems were acquired 14 months after Spiroflow Automation’s formation. This acquisition brought important additional control systems integration expertise in-house in the food, paint and finishing industries.