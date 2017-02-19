Company News

Hockmeyer Equipment Corp. Joins American Coatings Association

February 19, 2017
ELIZABETH CITY, NC - Hockmeyer Equipment Corp., Elizabeth City, North Carolina, announced its decision to join the American Coatings Association (ACA). Hockmeyer has been a manufacturer for the paint and coatings industry for over 70 years. The company believes this investment in the ACA will help keep it abreast on trade shows and conferences, regulations, programs, and more. It also demonstrates the company’s continuing support of the industry and its commitment to gain knowledge to become a better supplier for customers.

