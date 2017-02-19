Synthomer to Invest €20 Million in Dispersions Plant in Germany

ESSEX, UK - Synthomer, a leading supplier of waterborne dispersions and specialty polymers, will invest €20 million in its dispersions plant located in Worms, Germany.

The investment adds several new and fully automated production lines for acrylic dispersions. The plant expansion strengthens the company’s continuous growth in paint and coatings, construction chemicals, technical textiles, and adhesives and sealants.

The production plant in Worms is Synthomer’s largest acrylic site in Europe, located with close proximity to its customer base and excellent connections to the Rhine, railway and road.

The investment will add 30,000 tonnes to its existing capacity. The high flexibility of the newly constructed lines enables further organic growth in the specialty segments, since more than 25% of the new capacity will be utilized by innovative, highly environmentally friendly products.

The expansion will allow shorter supply lead times and meet the highest production and quality standards. This investment further strengthens Synthomers pan-European dispersion plant network across the United Kingdom, Germany, Czech Republic, France, Italy and Spain.

Completion of the project is expected by the third quarter of 2018.