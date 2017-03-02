NSATs Give Outstanding Performance in Low-VOC Coatings

Sag, leveling, hide, stability, viscosity, application, and ultimately finish – they’re all the vital traits you want in a premium-quality paint. They are characteristics your consumers not only expect, but insist on, and they are achieved only by formulating paints with the right mix of one or more rheology modifiers. Rheology modifiers are used in coatings to change the viscosity profile toward the pseudoplasticity (non-Newtonian flow behavior) or thixotropy (time-dependant non-Newtonian flow behavior). Nonionic synthetic associative thickeners (NSATs) are the best rheology modifiers for premium architectural paints.

There are two primary NSAT chemistries available in the market today: hydrophobe-modified ethosylated urethane (HEUR) and hydrophobically modified polyacetyl-polyether (HM-PAPE). The latter type of NSAT contains no urethane linkage to the chain-extended PEG backbone.

HM-PAPE rheology modifiers are typically solvent-free and ideal in low-VOC formulas. Their unique hydrophobic architecture allows for tailored control of viscosity recovery upon shear, which imparts a previously unrealized ability to balance sag resistance as well as flow and leveling. They thicken by self-association and interaction with other coating components. Their performance is independent of pH. They offer superior performance in waterborne decorative coatings applied by brush or roller.

Certain NSATs are free of alkylphenol ethoxylates (APEOs) and free of heavy metals. They also have a high tolerance to electrolytes. They are delivered as easy-to-handle liquids and they easily incorporate into most formulations, which can result in energy savings during paint manufacturing.

NSATs are typically effective at independently driving either low- or high-shear viscosity. Mid-shear or hybrid grades build high- and low-shear viscosity simultaneously, depending on the resin system. Low-shear effective (LSE) NSATs typically deliver good KU efficiency, excellent flow and leveling, and low ICI viscosity. High-shear effective (HSE) NSATs, on the other hand, typically provide minimal KU build, moderation of flow and leveling, and high ICI viscosity. Using a combination of LSE and HSE thickeners can produce flow and leveling combined with shear viscosity for unprecedented control. Adjusting the proportions allows formulators to adjust high-shear viscosity, leveling and sag resistance to obtain the best balance of efficiency and application properties.

In its research, Ashland found the combination of low-shear effective and high-shear effective rheology modifiers often provides the optimum balance of high- and low-shear viscosity. These NSATs are highly efficient in formulations, allowing manufacturers to minimize the quantity of thickener required to achieve their desired rheology profile.

Precision rheology chemistry gives formulators the opportunity to tailor formulation shear with a balance of leveling and sag resistance by combining different types of NSATs. Premium NSATs can minimize viscosity loss on tinting, and impart to paint superior application properties, such as applied hiding, roller transfer and coverage. Other NSATs are specifically designed for use with alkyd emulsion-based paints, providing the highest degree of flow and leveling combined with an excellent gloss development.

Ashland’s Aquaflow thickeners perform strongly across an extensive range of latex resin chemistries, paint PVC ranges and tinting levels. Achieving the optimal rheology profile for a formulation results in good storage stability, smooth paint feel upon application, and high gloss development while maintaining no-drip sag resistance.