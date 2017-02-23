BioAmber CEO Steps Down, Company Names New President

MONTREAL - BioAmber Inc. announced that Jean-Francois Huc has resigned as President and CEO and Fabrice Orecchioni, the company’s COO, has been named President, effective immediately.

In his role as COO over the past four years, Orecchioni has overseen the construction, start-up and operation of the manufacturing plant in Sarnia, Ontario, and the management of the Mitsui JV. Orecchioni has also been extensively involved in the negotiations with CJ CheilJedang for the proposed China JV.

Huc, who stepped down for personal reasons, will remain a member of the board of directors and will also assume an advisory role with the management team to help ensure a smooth transition.