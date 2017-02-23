Sartomer Americas Appoints Plant Managers

EXTON, PA - Specialty chemicals supplier Sartomer Americas, Exton, Pennsylvania, a business unit of Arkema Group, has appointed René Neron and Nick Ferraco as Plant Managers in West Chester, Pennsylvania, and Chatham, Virginia, respectively. In their new roles, Neron and Ferraco will oversee all production operations and activities to ensure that Sartomer’s high-performance specialty chemicals continue to be manufactured with the highest quality. Both Neron and Ferraco began their new posts on February 23 and are reporting to Chris Glover, Global Manufacturing Director.

Neron began working with Arkema in 2015 as the Plant Manager at the Chatham, Virginia, plant. Prior to working with Arkema, Neron worked for 25 years in the manufacturing industry, earning certifications of Six Sigma Black Belt and Lean Leader. Previously, Neron held multiple positions with Celanese Corp., ranging from process engineering, research and development, technical service, technical management, customer product support, and manufacturing excellence.

Ferraco got his start with Arkema in the Developing Engineer program in 2005. After leaving in 2007, Ferraco returned to Arkema in 2013 as the Operations Manager for the Chatham plant. He also served as a Production Superintendent with Total Petrochemicals Inc., where he was responsible for safety, production, maintenance and engineering. At ATOFINA Chemicals Inc. (now Arkema), Ferraco worked as a Process Engineer.