Pilot Chemical Co. Names Sales Manager for Latin America

Names-467607423.jpg
February 23, 2017
KEYWORDS personnel announcements
CINCINNATI - Pilot Chemical Co., Cincinnati, has appointed Bert Gutierrez as the company’s new General Manager for Latin America. Gutierrez will oversee the growth of products and technology in all Latin American territories. He replaces Sarah Mester, who moved to Director of Corporate Development in January 2017.

Gutierrez has more than 30 years of experience in chemical distribution management and most recently served as Vice President of Sales for SolvChem Inc.

