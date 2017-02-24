EPS Raises Prices

MARENGO, IL - Due to inflationary pressure and supply constraints for solvent resin raw materials, EPS is electing to raise prices for affected products by 3 cents/lb on March 1, 2017, or as contract terms permit.

The company also announced that as a result of raw material inflation, EPS is electing to raise prices for all water-based acrylic and styrene acrylic polymers, PVAs, PUDs and solution acrylics by 4 cents/lb on March 1, 2017, or as contract terms permit.

EPS will provide specific details on these increases in the near future.