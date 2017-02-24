Lomon Billions Names Senior VP of Strategic Development

JIAOZUO, China - Lomon Billions has appointed Bruce Griffin to the position of Senior Vice President, Strategic Development. Griffin will report to the Lomon Billions board. The appointment was effective from February 1, 2017.

Griffin will focus on development and execution of strategic opportunities that will move Lomon Billions Group towards its long-term goals. He will also be responsible for reviewing and restructuring the company’s production supply chain and cost base, while driving the business forward in both manufacturing and technical excellence.

Originally from the oil and gas sector, Griffin has over 25 years of experience in industry. He was most recently CEO of TZMI, a global consultancy for the titanium and zircon minerals industries. Griffin has a wealth of experience in senior-level positions in the mining and minerals sector.