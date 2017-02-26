Wanhua Chemical Group Creates Performance Chemicals Business Unit

YANTAI, China – Wanhua Chemical Group has formed a new business division, the Performance Chemicals business unit. The newly formed division consolidates the previous ADI business unit and Specialty Amines business unit.

The Performance Chemicals business unit will be responsible for developing, manufacturing and marketing high-performance chemicals. Currently, the product portfolio includes aliphatic diisocyanate series (HDI, HDI adducts, HMDI, IPDI and H6XDI), specialty amines (MDA, MDBA, H12MDA, IPDA and PU catalysts), silicone and other chemicals (IP, MIBK, CDT). The product portfolio serves the wind-power equipment, coatings, elastomers, PUDs, adhesives, fine chemicals, medicine, pesticides, flavor, electronics, packaging and building industries.

Currently, the Performance Chemicals business unit operates production plants in the Czech Republic and the cities of Ningbo and Yantai in China. Technical service centers are located in Yantai, Ningbo, Budapest and Houston. These centers provide technical support and develop new products and solutions to serve the needs of the customers.