Stahl Adds Performance Coatings to Training Program

WAALWIJK, the Netherlands – Stahl Campus® is expanding its training course offering to include performance coatings. During training courses, qualified Stahl trainers will share their knowledge about sustainable alternatives in performance coatings along the supply chain. The training courses can focus on different market segments such as automotive, apparel and accessories, and home interior.

Since the opening of the Stahl Campus in 2014, hundreds of students and technicians have successfully completed training programs for leather. Stahl Campus is based in the Netherlands, Mexico and China. As of February 2017, these Stahl Campus locations now offer modules about performance coatings.

As leader in process chemicals for leather products, performance coatings and polymers, Stahl invests heavily in education, especially in terms of sustainability. “By providing the right knowledge and education to both professionals and future talents, we accelerate the process of making the leather and performance coating supply chain more sustainable,” said Huub van Beijeren, CEO of Stahl.

The flexible modular training system of Stahl Campus Performance Coatings is based on three training types: Industry Trends & Innovations, which covers industry and supply chain issues, trends, insights, challenges and innovations; Pyramid Training, which presents basic knowledge about key pillars of coatings and how to reach expected performance; and Experimental Training, which offers a deep dive into segment-specific or overarching solutions including prototyping, best practices, and testing by simulating formulating, application and real-life performance.

The training courses will take place at various locations, depending on client requirements. Training courses can be hosted at Stahl locations or in-house at clients' locations.

For more information, contact Alexander Schieke at campus.pc@stahl.com.