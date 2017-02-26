Orion Engineered Carbons to Expand Specialty Carbon Black Capacity

SENNINGERBERG, Luxembourg – Carbon black producer Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., Senningerberg, Luxembourg, will expand production capacity at its Norcarb Engineered Carbons AB plant in Malmö, Sweden. Debottlenecking of a line will provide additional specialty carbon black to supply the growing fibers, wire and cable, and adhesives and sealants markets.

“The expansion of capacity in Malmö is one more step in Orion’s rapid realignment of our portfolio toward higher value-added specialty and technical rubber applications,” said Jack Clem, Orion’s Chief Executive Officer. “Products from Malmö will primarily support our customers in Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. This action is a reflection of the high confidence of our customers in Orion’s products and technical support capabilities.”