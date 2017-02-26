Lonza Patent Upheld by European Patent Office

BASEL, Switzerland – The European Patent Office (EPO) upheld patent EP 0963291 B1, which is owned by Lonza Group, at a hearing on October 6, 2016. The EPO’s decision can be appealed. Subject to the outcome of an appeal, the patent will remain in force until February 3, 2018. Lonza Group has pioneered the use of zinc pyrithione in architectural paints during the last 10 years based, in part, on this patented technology.

Zinc pyrithione compounds are increasingly used to protect the surfaces of coatings and other dry films from fungal and algal growth. Lonza’s Zinc Omadine ZOE® Dispersion product, a zinc pyrithione-based product, is increasingly used as a replacement for carbendazim-based products that need to carry enhanced environmental warnings on their labels at normal use levels because of toxicological concerns expressed by regulatory bodies in certain markets.

As a replacement for carbendazim, zinc pyrithione shows a significantly lower toxicological profile when used as a dry film preservative. Moreover, it provides good activity against both fungi and algae, offers long-term protection due to its low water solubility and does not trigger environmental symbol labeling at normal use levels.

In addition to its favorable regulatory and toxicological profile, Lonza’s Zinc Omadine ZOE Dispersion has the added benefit of not discoloring in the presence of other metal ions in coatings formulations. This product consists of a mixture containing both zinc pyrithione as the active agent and zinc oxide as a color suppressant, which provides broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity that preserves coatings, extends their useful lives, and deters the growth of fungi and algae on painted surfaces.

“Lonza Group is delighted with the validation of our pioneering technology, which we will continue to protect with further intellectual property filings,” said Ken McMahon, head of Lonza’s Coatings and Composites strategic business unit.