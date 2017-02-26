CHINACOAT Returns to Shanghai

SHANGHAI - The 22nd edition of CHINACOAT, CHINACOAT 2017, will be held on November 15-17, 2017, in the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), Shanghai. According to organizers of the event, the planned total gross exhibition area will reach 86,000 square meters.

Since 1996, CHINACOAT has grown to become a comprehensive showcase of the entire supply chain of coatings materials and processing technologies. Taking place annually and alternating its venue city between Guangzhou, China, and Shanghai, the event attracts more than 30,000 visitors and 1,000 exhibitors. Its scope of exhibits includes raw materials, technology, and production and packaging, plants and installations for production of coatings, printing inks and adhesives, powder coatings, UV/EB technology, measuring and test equipment, safety, health and environment (SHE) and other services.

Despite a stagnant economy in China, the number of exhibitors in 2016 remained promising when compared to the last two editions. In terms of net exhibit space, the 2016 Guangzhou show was up 14.2% compared to its 2014 edition. Meanwhile, visitor numbers increased by 14.1% and 4.3% respectively, as compared to its last 2014 Guangzhou and 2015 Shanghai editions. Total gross exhibition area was 65,000 square meters. The event reported 30,852 registered trade visitors from 84 countries and regions, including 26,091 domestic and 4,761 overseas visitors. There were 1,070 exhibitors from 32 countries and regions, including 210 new exhibitors.

According to the findings of our 2016 exhibitor survey, 98% of exhibitors saw good business potential at the show and planned to exhibit again. Fueled by a steady economic growth, emerging middle class and rising population in the Asia-Pacific region, there is an increasing demand for residential projects, automotive and higher quality products. China continues to be the largest coatings market in the region while India still offers significant potential for market growth, as its per-capita consumption remains very low. Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia are experiencing rising incomes, improving standards of living and increasing domestic demand. As CHINACOAT has proven itself a powerful sales promotion tool bringing qualified visitors for exhibitors to capture market opportunities and expand business, exhibiting in CHINACOAT 2017 will benefit your business.

To find out more about the benefits of attending CHINACOAT2017 Shanghai as an exhibitor or a visitor, visit www.chinacoat.net.