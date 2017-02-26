Safic-Alcan Announces Supply Agreement with Ashland

PARIS-LA DÉFENSE, France – Safic-Alcan announced a partnership with Ashland for the resale of its specialty solvents products in France.

The agreement allows Safic-Alcan to resell specialty solvents from Ashland, a leading global manufacturer of specialty chemicals. N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) M-Pyrol™ can be used in numerous industry applications as a co-solvent with water, alcohols and other organic substances; tetrahydrofuran (THF) as a solvent and starting reagent in many syntheses; and 1,4-butanediol (BDO) in PU, performance plastics and synthetic fibers.

“We are excited about the opportunity to enlarge our relationship with Ashland and to increase our portfolio with innovative and high-quality ingredients. We look forward to providing our customers with the superior technical and application support and to developing a strong presence in the French market,” said Philippe Combette, CEO of Safic-Alcan.