DURANAR SUNSTORM Coating Named Among Top Products by BD&C Magazine

PITTSBURGH – DURANAR® SUNSTORM® coating by PPG was selected by readers and editors of BD&C magazine as one the top building products of 2016.

The coating, which features PPG’s proprietary 70% polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) formulation inflected with pearlescent flake, was among 34 products selected in the Building Envelope category.

Brian Knapp, PPG Director, Coil and Building Products, said the honor underscores the versatility of the Duranar coatings product line. “Architects specify Duranar coatings for their proven ability to protect and beautify buildings,” he explained. “Designers know they can achieve almost any effect using these products, including a brilliant metallic sparkle with Duranar Sunstorm coating.”

Readers and editors of BD&C magazine cited the use of Duranar Sunstorm coating on Bridgepoint Active Healthcare Hospital in Toronto as a striking example of its application. Architects specified the coating in an aged-zinc tint to accentuate the “pop-out” appearance of the hospital’s expansive floor-to-ceiling windows. It is complemented by china-white DURACRON® coatings by PPG, which finish the shadowbox spandrels on the building façade.

