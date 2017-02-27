Western Specialty Contractors Announces New Appointments

ST. LOUIS – Western Specialty Contractors has hired Tanya Shepherd of Hillsboro, Missouri, as Regional Business Development Manager. Additionally, the company has promoted Travis DeJohn to Branch Manager of its Little Rock, Arkansas, branch office, and promoted Michael Ramos of Tamarac, Florida, to Branch Manager of its Fort Lauderdale, Florida, branch office.

In her new position, Shepherd will develop opportunities to initiate the sale of Western's services, assist with the implementation of branch marketing goals and action plans, develop and maintain relationships with current and potential clients, provide customer support, and prepare client proposals. Her territory will consist of the following branches: St. Louis Masonry, St. Louis Roofing, Indianapolis, Little Rock, Atlanta and Fort Lauderdale.

As Branch Manager, DeJohn will be responsible for overseeing the Little Rock office through daily leadership of operations and administrative functions, implementing a strategic vision, creating and implementing a business plan, growing market share, overseeing sales and estimating, ensuring productivity and safety of all office staff and field crews, managing budgets, training and developing personnel, and fostering a working environment consistent with Western's core values and best practices.

Ramos will be responsible for running the branch office, which will include marketing, sales, estimating, oversight of operations and administrative functions, safety of all branch employees, and productivity of office staff and field crews. Additionally, Ramos will be responsible for ensuring the branch's profitability by forecasting and managing the budget, identifying market trends, ensuring quality control and building/maintaining customer relationships.