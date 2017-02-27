Roof Coating Primer

Roof Primer A504 is a dark colored primer that dries quickly and accelerates the evaporation of morning condensation to reduce the time needed for topcoat application. This low-VOC primer has superior adhesion capabilities for silicone coatings. It seals and conditions the roof to ensure proper application of a roof coating system while preventing asphaltic bleed-through from occurring.

“The creation of the A504 primer will allow contractors to complete their job on time,” said Chris Whitehouse, National Sales Manager of National Coatings. “Its ability to adhere to the roofs’ current substrate, and to the silicone coating that will be applied on top, provides a watertight membrane with added protection against future leaks, ultimately extending the roof’s lifespan.”

