Powder Coatings App

The Interpon® App provides customers with an easy-to-use, convenient and mobile tool for the powder coating industry. It is currently available in the United States and will soon be launched in other locations around the world.

“The Interpon app increases speed to market, which is a key factor in gaining new business,” said Steve Kiefer, North America Business Director for AkzoNobel’s Powder Coatings business. “The app allows customers to browse available products, color families and chemistries, review specifications and performance characteristics, check approvals and even make a purchase, all at the touch of a button, no matter what their location.”

The Interpon app is the first to be launched in a series of apps being developed by AkzoNobel's Powder Coatings business, giving customers instant access to the company’s comprehensive library of Ready to Ship and RAL product lines, including application recommendations, technical data sheets, stock locations and pricing. Customers can find the correct product for their needs and order directly from the e-commerce site through the Interpon app.

