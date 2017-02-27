Curing Equipment

Cabinet Oven

February 27, 2017
No. 888 from GrieveNo. 888 is a 350 °F floor-level cabinet oven from Grieve that is currently used for curing coatings at a customer’s facility. Workspace dimensions of this oven measure 36” wide x 36” deep x 60” high. 12 KW are installed in Nichrome wire heating elements and a 1600 CFM, 1-1/2 HP recirculating blower provides horizontal airflow to heat the workload. 

The oven features 4” thick insulated walls, an aluminized steel interior and exterior, and all safety equipment required for processing flammable solvents. Controls on No. 888 include a digital indicating temperature controller.

