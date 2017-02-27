PPG INDX Knowledge Hub Earns Readers’ Choice Award from USGlass Magazine

PITTSBURGH – The INDX® Knowledge Hub, a suite of online self-service applications developed by PPG for coil and building product coatings customers, has earned a 2016 Readers’ Choice Award from USGlass magazine, a leading trade publication for the metal and glazing industry.

Designed to make customer-service functions more transparent and responsive, the INDX Knowledge Hub features two separate applications that enable PPG customers to order product data sheets and color-matched metal panels using selection criteria such as product brand name, color name, PPG product code, metal substrate, customer name and delivery location.

After registering their contact and shipping information on the INDX Knowledge Hub, customers can monitor the progress of their requests and orders, including estimated delivery dates, throughout the fulfillment process using a “request ID” and tracking number.

Other conveniences include hyperlinks to overnight shipping services for instant tracking and tracing; access to historical records of customer requests by location; and instantaneous placement in the order queue, as customer requests no longer require manual entry by PPG representatives.

“We are very pleased to earn industry-wide recognition for this tool, but it is even more gratifying that we have made order placement and tracking easier for our customers,” said Chad Crawford, PPG Color Service Manager, Industrial Coatings. “We’re working with customers to add features that make it even better and more comprehensive.”

Readers of USGlass were asked to vote for favorite products highlighted in the magazine’s showcase sections, new product guides, news stories, trade show previews and paid advertisements throughout 2016. The INDX Knowledge Hub was selected in the Mobile App/Web Tool Category.

For more information or to register for access to the INDX Knowledge Hub, visit www.ppgideascapes.com or call 800/258.6398.