Three Projects with PPG Coatings Named Among Top Structures of 2016 by SSPC

PPG announced that three projects finished with PPG protective and marine coatings products were recognized by the Society of Protective Coatings (SSPC) at its annual Structure Awards ceremony, during the SSPC Annual Conference and Exhibition in Tampa, Florida.

Restoration of the Coney Island Cyclone roller coaster in Luna Park, Brooklyn, New York, received the George Campbell Award, which honors difficult or complex industrial or commercial coatings projects. Working with Baynum Painting, a Newport, Kentucky-based painting contractor, PPG supplied 700 gallons of AMERCOAT® 370 epoxy primer and PSX® ONE acrylic-siloxane topcoat for the roller coaster’s structural steel components, and SEAL GRIP® primer and PITT-TECH® Plus topcoat for its wood surfaces. Built in 1927, and now an official New York City historical landmark, the roller coaster was restored to its classic glossy white finish over a 12-week period ending in November 2015.

Restoration of the Fontana Spillway Gates operated by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) earned the E. Crone Knoy Award, designated for coatings projects that demonstrate excellence in craftsmanship, execution of work, and state-of-the-art techniques and products. PPG supplied a three-part coating system for the project, comprised of AMERLOCK® conventional epoxy, Amerlock epoxy with glass flake and PSX 700 immersion-grade and ultraviolet-resistant (UV-resistant) polysiloxane coatings. This coating system replaced a six-coat paint system, reducing emissions of VOCs and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) over the prior system by 75% while yielding significant cost, time and labor efficiencies. Executed by painting contractor GUBMK, Louisville, Kentucky, the TVA job required a complex seven-story scaffolding system and completion within a compact four-month time period to accommodate the facility’s low-water season.

PPG also was recognized, along with Ahern Painting Contractors Inc., of Queens, New York, for restoration of the New York State Pavilion’s Tent of Tomorrow, earning an SSPC Coatings Industry Spirit Award for a project demonstrating extraordinary service that benefits a community or industry. Constructed to celebrate the 1964 World’s Fair, the Tent of Tomorrow was one of three components designed by renowned architect Philip Johnson and constructed as part of the original pavilion. The ellipse-shaped structure incorporated 16 100-foot-tall reinforced concrete piers supporting a 350-foot-by-250-foot steel-cable suspension roof, the largest of its kind in the world at the time. PPG supplied more than 1,000 gallons each of Amerlock 2 primer coating and Amercoat 450H high-gloss topcoat, which was specified in American Cheese yellow to match the original color of the tent.