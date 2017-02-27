Sherwin-Williams Recognizes 2016 ProVisions™ Vendor Award Winners

CLEVELAND – Sherwin-Williams, through its Product Finishes Division, announced four winning business partners during the eighth annual ProVisions™ Vendor Awards Ceremony at the Hilton Orlando, in Orlando, Florida, on February 1, 2017.

The ProVisions™ program augments Sherwin-Williams’ industry-leading wood and general industrial market coatings and programs by offering OEMs and job shops more than 10,000 brand-name supplies and equipment to address the entire finishing process, from sanding to shipping.

Engineered Products and Systems Inc. (EPSI) received the top honor and was named Partner of the Year. EPSI earned the award through its implementation of a comprehensive core products initiative, which includes training, sales tools and call support, for its standard masking products including masking caps, plugs, stoppers, masking die-cuts, masking tapes, tubing and sheeting, and hooks. EPSI supplies a vast range of masking products, along with its EPSI Guarantee and guaranteed stock program. EPSI was also a ProVisions Award winner in 2015, earning the Marketing Excellence Award.

The Facility Operations Support Award went to Nexeo™ Solutions, which helps customers streamline solvent processes through its line of solvents and solvent blends, custom blending program and equipment offering, and just-in-time product delivery. Nexeo’s award is the result of its responsiveness in making product recommendations and developing sales growth opportunities for Sherwin-Williams facilities.

Mirka USA was the winner of the Field Sales Support Award, supporting the Product Finishes Division’s supply-line capabilities by enhancing product delivery to customers. Mirka is one of the world’s largest producers of coated abrasives, also offering tools, accessories and polishing components.

The Marketing Excellence Award went to Parker Ionics for its implementation of a comprehensive powder coating spray equipment program comprised of product and sales training, as well as sales call support.

“These key partners, along with the many others that comprise our ProVisions™ program, are focused on helping our customers develop innovative solutions that ultimately help grow their businesses and their bottom lines,” said Pat Herman, Sherwin-Williams Product Finishes Division, Senior Sales Vice President. “Through a team effort, the ProVisions™ program continues to grow and add value to Sherwin-Williams customers.”