Plasmatreat Hosts Open House and Surface Techdays Conference

HAYWARD, CA - Plasmatreat USA Inc. is inviting those requiring better adhesion and corrosion protection to an Open House/Surface TechDays event at its new R&D/Laboratory facility in Hayward, California. The event will take place March 30 and 31, 2017.

The completely remodeled building features the latest in atmospheric and low-pressure plasma technology for manufacturing applications in the automotive, medical, electronics and aerospace industries. In addition to plasma surface treatment equipment, automation technology such as KUKA robotics as well as testing/validation equipment is featured from companies such as Fraunhofer Institute IFAM, Brighton BTG Technologies, Photo Emission Technologies, Henkel, CleanLogix and Thin Film Partners. Concurrent with the open house, Plasmatreat is hosting a Surface TechDays Conference featuring a full agenda of technical presentations regarding surface cleaning, adhesive bonding, adhesion, surface characterization and process validation, material choices, and many upstream and downstream related manufacturing processes.

For more information, visit www.plasmatreat.com/events.