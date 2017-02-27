Finishing People

Graco Names President of Worldwide Contractor Equipment Division

Names-467607423.jpg
February 27, 2017
KEYWORDS paint sprayer / personnel announcements
Reprints
No Comments

MINNEAPOLIS – The board of directors of Graco Inc. has named Dale Johnson President of its Worldwide Contractor Equipment Division, effective Feb. 1, 2017. Johnson has provided more than 40 years of service to Graco, most recently as Vice President and General Manager of the Worldwide Contractor Equipment Division. The division markets sprayers for architectural coatings for painting, corrosion-control, texture and line striping.

"Dale has created tremendous shareholder value for Graco during his career, leveraging his deep understanding of the contractor market to drive industry-leading financial performance for our Contractor Equipment Division over the past two decades,” said Patrick J. McHale, Graco's President and CEO. "Graco Contractor Equipment products are known globally for exceptional performance, reliability and durability. Dale's unique management style, laser-like focus on new product innovation and ability to build a passionate, high-performing team have proven a potent combination for sustaining top- and bottom-line growth."

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to PCI Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.