Gardner-Gibson Names Director of Sales

TAMPA, FL – Gardner-Gibson Inc. announced that Bern Gregory has joined the company as Director of Sales supporting Lowe’s. In this role, Gregory will be responsible for all Gardner-Gibson strategic initiatives serving Lowe’s U.S., Canada and Mexico operations.

“We are thrilled to add Bern to the team,” said Sean Hyer, CEO at Gardner-Gibson. “Bern’s experience with both building materials manufacturers and within the Lowe’s organization will serve the Lowe’s/Gardner-Gibson partnership very well and, in turn, really champion the needs of the pro contractor.”

Gregory brings 15 years of experience from the building materials category. Most recently, he served as Rustoleum’s National Account Executive for Interior/Exterior Wood Care and Garage/Floor coatings. Prior to that, he spent years in Merchandising for Lowe’s in departments ranging from Handheld Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, Structural Lumber, Cement/Asphalt Coatings and Siding, Rough Plumbing, and Rough Electrical.

“This is a good moment for the building materials category as Lowe’s looks to drive more business among the professional audience,” said Gregory. “Gardner-Gibson’s product line is aligned with Lowe’s pro strategy, making this the perfect time for me to come aboard.”

Gardner-Gibson Inc., Tampa, Florida, serves contractors and do-it-yourself customers as a full-line manufacturer of roof, driveway and waterproofing coatings, caulks, spackles, and wallpaper adhesives.