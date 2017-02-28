Powder Coating Institute Announces 2017 Board of Directors and Executive Officers

TAYLOR MILL, KY - The Powder Coating Institute announced its current board of directors and executive officers, effective January 1, 2017.

Ron Cudzilo of George Koch Sons is the current President. Chris Merritt of Gema USA is the Vice President. Greg Dawson of Nordson Corp. is serving as the Secretary/Treasurer, and John Sudges of Midwest Finishing Systems is Past President.

Powder Coating Institute Executive Director, Trena Benson, commented, “We welcome our two new board members for 2017, Kevin Coursin, Engineered Finishing Systems, and Mark Mortensen, All-Color Powder Coating. They both bring a wealth of experience and passion to our efforts. We are appreciative of the entire board, the face of PCI, for their dedication not only to PCI, but the industry as a whole.”

In addition to the officers, serving on the board of directors for 2017 are: John Cole, President, Parker Ionics; Kevin Coursin, President, Engineered Finishing Systems; Craig Dietz, Product Manager, Axalta Coating Systems; Steve Kiefer, Powder Coatings Business Director, Powder Coatings N.A., Akzo Nobel Coatings Inc.; Mark Mortensen, President, All-Color Powder Coating Inc.; Suresh Patel, Business Manager, General Industry, Chemetall US Inc.; Paul West, Director of Marketing, Sun Polymers International Inc.; and PCI Legal Counsel, David Goch, Partner, Webster, Chamberlain & Bean.