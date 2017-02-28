South West Metal Finishing Reports Strong Growth

EXETER, UK - South West Metal Finishing (SWMF) announced sales had increased by 15% in 2016 and the company is on track to grow by 57% to £11 million by 2020, thanks in part to support from the Sharing in Growth (SiG) scheme.

Exeter-based SWMF, which was the first surface treatment company to be part of SiG, values the scheme as a £1.2 million investment in skills and training. The purpose of the SIG scheme is to protect 10,000 jobs within the UK aerospace market. Over 60 companies are involved.

SWMF has capability across all surface treatments, including electroplating, electro-less plating, anodizing, conversion coatings, paint and non-destructive testing. It can work with any metal and has developed specific expertise in nickel, zinc, copper, cadmium, silver, chromium, alloy, anodizing, phosphate and aluminum conversion coatings. The company holds a wide range of approvals working with major companies including Airbus, Leonardo, Eaton Aerospace, Honeywell and Rolls Royce.

All four of SWMF sites are AS9100 and NADCAP accredited, and it operates a collection and delivery service throughout the UK and Europe.

Jackie Jacobs from SWMF commented, “The start to 2017 has been fantastic for the company, with growth across all areas and, thanks partly to Sharing in Growth, a rapidly developing workforce whose skills are increasing every day. We are looking forward to continuing this progression and achieve our target of £11million sales by 2020. These are very exciting times for our industry.”