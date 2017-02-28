BASF Teams up with Driven to Cure

FLORHAM PARK, NJ - At its automotive refinish team meeting earlier this month, BASF presented Andrew Lee, President and CEO of Driven to Cure (DTC), and his father Bruce Lee, Chairman, Treasurer and Secretary of DTC, with a check for $10,000. Immediately following, BASF announced its new DTC promotion, “Paint with a Purpose.”

Andrew Lee was diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer, HLRCC, in 2015 at the age of 19. With the help of his father, Lee is living his dream as the owner of a 2015 Nissan GT-R, which they rebuilt and painted orange, the color representing kidney cancer. The color is a unique mix of BASF Glasurit basecoats, now named Glasurit DTC Orange.

Through the “Paint with a Purpose” promotion, the Glasurit DTC Orange is now available to order through BASF. All proceeds of the paint sales will be donated to DTC. After painting cars with the unique mix, builders are asked to send photos to refinish_comm@basf.com to be posted on BASF social media.

“Driven to Cure’s mission is to raise awareness about rare kidney cancers like HLRCC. With our new amazing Glasurit orange color on the Driven to Cure Nissan GT-R, which is the color for kidney cancer, we are doing just that,” said Lee. “When starting Driven to Cure, I never thought we would have a relationship like this with such a great company. We are so proud of the BASF team for supporting Driven to Cure and for joining forces with many in the car community who already support us. We are all driven to cure.”

Since building the GT-R, Lee has been traveling to car shows spreading the word of kidney cancer and raising money. To date, more than $200,000 has been raised.