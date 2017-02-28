Marine Coatings

Hempadur Quattro XO 17820 and 17870 increase the service life and reduce on-station maintenance requirements of offshore assets. The new high-performance, pure-epoxy uni-primers combine excellent corrosion protection with construction flexibility.

Hempadur Quattro XO 17820 and 17870 are part of a series of two-component epoxy primer coatings that provide advanced crack resistance using Hempel’s patented fiber technology. They can be applied in immersed and non-immersed areas of any offshore asset, from offshore platforms and drilling rigs through to support vessels.

In line with the latest environmental regulations, the products are fully compliant with the IMO Performance Standard for Protective Coatings regulations. Their high-volume solids ratio (80%) means that fewer VOCs are released into the atmosphere.

Hempadur Quattro XO 17820 and 17870 can be applied to multiple areas above and below the waterline, including ballast water and oil cargo tanks, and can be applied year-round with workability from -10 ˚C/14 ˚F to 45 ˚C/113 ˚F.

