Lucas #9500 Single-Ply Sealant is a one-component, nonshrink, advanced-technology polyurethane sealant for constructing liquid flashing systems and sealing pitch pockets and pans, metal roof seams and fasteners, inlaid gutters, polyurethane foam, PVC and EPDM roofs. It comes in white and black, and guns easily in cold or hot weather. Call 773/523.4300.