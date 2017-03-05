BYK Completes Acquisition of PolyAd Services

WESEL, Germany – BYK has completed its acquisition of the plastics additives manufacturer PolyAd Services. The acquisition was announced on Feb. 1, 2017. It represents a strategic strengthening of BYK’s plastics additives segment. The acquisition involves two operating companies in the United States and Germany and a development and manufacturing site in the United States. As a developer and manufacturer of additive solutions for the global plastics market, PolyAd Services offers products for a variety of sectors such as the automotive, construction, packaging and electronics industries.

“We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues so that, together, we will be able to provide our customers with a personalized, specialized and comprehensive portfolio of plastics additives,” said Thorsten Kröller, Business Line Manager.