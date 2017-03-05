Siegwerk Expands Water-Based Ink Business

SIEGBURG, Germany – Siegwerk has signed a contract to purchase UK-based Hi-Tech Products Ltd., a supplier of water-based inks and coatings. The company develops and manufactures water-based flexo inks, mainly for printing on corrugated board packaging. With the acquisition, Siegwerk is expanding its water-based ink business and enhancing its product and service portfolio for packaging printers.

“Hi-Tech Products Ltd. is an established and well-known water-based ink supplier in the UK. The company’s ink solutions and coatings perfectly complement our water-based ink portfolio,” said Dirk Weissenfeldt, Vice President Paper & Board and Liquid Food Packaging at Siegwerk. “This merger enables us to expand our local footprint in the UK and therefore to continue raising our profile as a supplier of water-based printing inks in Europe.”

The integration of the acquired products into Siegwerk’s water-based ink offering will enable customers from Hi-Tech Products Ltd. to benefit from a more comprehensive product portfolio and the wider technological expertise offered by Siegwerk.