BASF Names Head of Surface Treatment Business Unit

SOUTHFIELD, MI - Dr. Martin Jung, Senior Vice President, has been appointed head of the Surface Treatment business unit of BASF’s Coatings division, which comprises the Chemetall business acquired from Albemarle in December 2016. Effective March 1, he succeeds Joris Merckx, who led the Chemetall business since 2007. Jung has overseen the integration of Chemetall into the BASF Group.

Before assuming his current role, Jung headed the Automotive OEM Coatings Solutions Europe business unit of BASF’s Coatings division. He studied chemistry and mathematics at the University of Heidelberg, Germany, and in Clermont-Ferrand, France. He joined BASF in 2000 and held different management positions within the group in Germany and overseas, including Senior Vice President of Global Research Structural Materials and Vice President of Marketing Amines Europe.