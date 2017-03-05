Chitec Names Vice President and Managing Director for North and Latin America

TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan – Chitec has appointed Christopher J. Karwowski Vice President and Managing Director for North and Latin America, effective February 26, 2017. Karwowski will be responsible for business development, customer communications, new product introduction and corporate branding in the Americas.

“The appointment of Christopher is in line with Chitec’s global strategy to further strengthen our position in the Americas,” said Dr. Chris Chiu, President of Chitec. “We are eagerly anticipating the positive impact that Christopher will have here.”

Karwowski joins Chitec from FP-Pigments, where he managed large customers in the coatings, plastics and ink industries. Prior to his tenure with FP-Pigments, he was a Senior Purchasing Manager with Sherwin-Williams for 11 years, where he led the team that purchased a wide range of chemical additives, resins and high-performance pigments for the decorative, aerospace, automotive OEM, automotive refinish, industrial and marine coatings groups. Before his time with Sherwin Williams, Karwowski was the Global Key Account Manager with Ciba Specialty Chemicals. Karwowski also spent 15 years in process engineering and product development at PPG.

Chitec, Taipei City, Taiwan, is a provider of specialty chemicals managing UV light and heat for the plastics, coatings, inks and rubber industries.