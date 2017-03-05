Exhibit Space Almost Sold Out for Eastern Coatings Show

CLINTON, NJ - The Eastern Coatings Federation announced that booth space in the exhibit hall is almost full to capacity, with over 85% of the booth spaces already sold for the 2017 Eastern Coatings Show (ECS). The show takes place at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, May 15-17, 2017.

“We are pleased with the overwhelming support for this important conference,” said Daniel Canavan III, Chairman of the 2017 ECS. “There is tremendous enthusiasm for this year’s technical program as well as the new convention center at Harrah’s Resort. Although there is still exhibit space remaining, we expect it to be sold out as we have seen with past Eastern Coatings Shows.”

Booths can be booked on the ECS website, as long as there is space available. For more information on ECS, visit www.easterncoatingsshow.com.