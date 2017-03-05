Clariant Publishes Integrated Report 2016

MUTTENZ, Switzerland – Specialty chemicals company Clariant has published its first Integrated Report. This step towards integrated reporting enables the company to provide a deeper view on its holistic management approach and commitment to create added value for customers, employees, shareholders and the environment.

Innovation and sustainability are the core of Clariant’s value creation and financial success. Therefore, the centerpiece of Clariant’s first Integrated Report is its business model in connection with the disclosure of material financial and non-financial performance indicators.

“This integrated approach ultimately supports our long-term success and helps us differentiate ourselves in the marketplace. This gives shareholders and other key stakeholders a more complete picture for making decisions regarding their relationship with Clariant,” said Dr. Rudolf Wehrli, Chairman of Clariant’s Board of Directors.

The report is available at http://reports.clariant.com and can be downloaded in English and German. In addition, the report can also be ordered as an English or German hard copy via the company website.