Hempel Opens Distribution Center in Texas

NORTHLAKE, Texas - On February 27, coatings supplier Hempel inaugurated its new North American Central Distribution Centre (CDC) in Northlake, Texas.

The new CDC warehouse covers 202,000 square feet with 32 dock doors. It will be responsible for distributing Hempel’s entire range of coatings to customers and stock points across North America. With manufacturing taking place in Dallas and Conroe, Texas, this strategic investment allows orders to be fulfilled and shipped in record time and at reduced cost.

Speaking at the opening, Hempel Group President & CEO Henrik Andersen, said, “We are delighted to be opening our new CDC here today. This new facility further cements our presence in North America. It takes us a step closer to our goal of achieving our 2020 strategy, Journey to Excellence, and supports our global growth. At Hempel, we are continuously investing in ways to streamline our operations so that we can deliver great customer service at a reasonable cost. This new facility allows us to do just that.”