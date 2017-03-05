KRAHN CHEMIE Polska to Distribute PPG Silica in Poland

HAMBURG, Germany - As of January 1, 2017, KRAHN CHEMIE is distributing the precipitated silica products from PPG in Poland. Both companies already collaborate in Italy, where Pietro Carini, the Italian subsidiary of KRAHN, has acted as the sales and marketing partner of PPG for many years.

The product range of PPG comprises synthetic amorphous precipitated silica and other performance silica products for various applications. HI-SIL® silica products are used as reinforcing fillers for rubber and as thickening agents in the adhesives and sealants industry and help to achieve desired rheology properties and anti-sag/suspension performance with minimal impact on other system properties. The LO-VEL® flatting agents reduce the gloss of a variety of products including coatings, lacquers, varnishes and inks, while providing lower viscosity and better stir-in capability. AGILON® performance silica is a high-value technology platform of chemically modified precipitated silica for tires and industrial rubber applications.

“We are very happy to broaden our existing portfolio for the Polish coatings and rubber industry with the silica products of PPG. As one of the top players, PPG offers a broad and innovative range of precipitated silica products, which are from high quality and well accepted in the market,” said Jaroslaw Rogalinski, Managing Director of KRAHN CHEMIE Polska.