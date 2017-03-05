Nexeo Solutions Announces Deal with K.D. Feddersen

THE WOODLANDS, TX - Nexeo Solutions Inc. has entered into an agreement with Germany-based K.D. Feddersen to acquire inventory and to serve customers currently provided with DSM products from K.D. Feddersen Norden AB in the Nordic region.

This agreement has DSM’s support and reflects Nexeo Solutions’ continued focus and commitment to optimize service and enhance its strategic position in the Nordic region. Nexeo Solutions has recently expanded its local team in the region to better position the company for growth in this area.

“We see a lot of development opportunities in the Nordics with DSM’s growing product line card,” said Nexeo Solutions’ Senior Vice President of Plastics, Shawn Williams. “We believe these new customers will be pleased with Nexeo Solutions’ project development service and expertise that comprehensively addresses all key applications for engineered plastics.”

This transition of the customers from K.D. Feddersen to Nexeo Solutions is expected to be completed on or before April 3, 2017.