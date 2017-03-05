Heubach Expands Production Capacity for Anticorrosive Pigments

FAIRLESS HILLS, PA - Heubach is building a production facility in the United States for anticorrosive pigments, which will expand the global production capacity by 4,000 t. This step substantially strengthens Heubach's position not only in North America but globally and is part of the company’s planned growth strategy.

"Production of anticorrosive pigments at Heucotech, our U.S. location near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is set to commence at the end of 2017. The goal of this expansion is to be able to meet our increased global demand for high-quality and, in particular, zinc-free anti-corrosives. But above all, this investment should also ensure that we satisfy the local needs and requirements of our customers in North, South and Central America to the fullest," said Birgit Genn, Executive Vice President of Heubach GmbH.

Heubach offers an extensive portfolio of anticorrosive pigments. Besides the classic zinc phosphate, Heubach also markets orthophosphate and polyphosphates modified with zinc and/or other substances. These are offered under the brand name HEUCOPHOS®, and the HEUCOSIL™ products, which were developed on the basis of calcium-modified silica. A very specific organic corrosion inhibitor with the name HEUCORIN® is used in combination with inorganic anticorrosive pigments as a synergist and significantly improves performance in various applications.

The Heubach Group, with locations in Germany, the United States, India and China, is an owner-operated, international manufacturer of corrosion protection pigments as well as organic and inorganic color pigments, hybrid pigments and pigment preparations for use in the paint, plastics, ink and building industries, as well as for other high-quality specialty applications.