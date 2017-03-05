Maroon Group Acquires Lincoln Fine Ingredients

AVON, OH – Maroon Group LLC, Avon, Ohio, has acquired Lincoln Fine Ingredients, a national distributor of specialty chemicals based in Lincoln, Rhode Island. Lincoln Fine Ingredient’s management team, led by Jim Noon and Walter Martish III, will remain in place and continue to actively manage the business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 1976, Lincoln Fine Ingredients is a distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients, and provides value-add service offerings, to the personal care, cosmetics, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and household and industrial segments. The transaction signifies another example of successful entrepreneurs joining the Maroon team whose experience and market insight will be instrumental in executing Maroon’s strategy going forward.

“Jim, Walter and their team have built a great company that shares a similar customer-centric approach as Maroon Group,” said Mark E. Reichard, President and CEO of Maroon Group. “We’re delighted to complete this acquisition, which we’ve targeted for quite some time. This represents Maroon Group’s first foray into the CARE segment. We’re gaining some real momentum having completed six acquisitions in less than three years, including companies operating in the CASE, plastics, specialty intermediates and CARE segments,” said Reichard.